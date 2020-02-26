PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,701 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PVH worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PVH by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PVH by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

