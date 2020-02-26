Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on May 1st

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Quartix stock opened at GBX 410.53 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.08. The company has a market cap of $195.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Quartix has a 1 year low of GBX 238 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 430 ($5.66).

QTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

