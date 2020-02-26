RTC Group plc (RTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on June 1st

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTC opened at GBX 65.25 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.19. RTC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.97).

About RTC Group

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

