SF Capital Market Cap Reaches $4,422.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 82% against the dollar. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $4,422.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,373,869 tokens. SF Capital's official website is www.sfcapital.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

