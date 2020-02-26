SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives $94.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

