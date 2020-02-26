Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $232,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,095 shares of company stock worth $4,558,613 over the last ninety days.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

