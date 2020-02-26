Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,484 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $153.63 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

