Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Spark Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -384.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spark Energy to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -384.2%.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

SPKE stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.