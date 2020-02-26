Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Meta Financial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,911 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,792% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

