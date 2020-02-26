Tenaris SA (TS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.