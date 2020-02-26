Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,696 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $239,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,109 shares of company stock worth $46,815,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $173.60 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 134.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.58.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.