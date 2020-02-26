Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 396 call options.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $6,626,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

