UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Associated British Foods to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,402 ($31.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,643.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,443.75. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.