United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 117339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 EPS for the current year.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

