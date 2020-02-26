UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.20

UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 225000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

About UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

