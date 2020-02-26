Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.