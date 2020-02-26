Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSTG opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

