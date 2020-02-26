Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $252,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,237,000 after buying an additional 467,698 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,221.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 828.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

