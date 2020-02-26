Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 30,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 952% compared to the average volume of 2,944 call options.

Xerox stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xerox by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

