Zacks: Analysts Set $33.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $33.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

