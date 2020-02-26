Zacks: Brokerages Set $54.00 Target Price for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.62. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

