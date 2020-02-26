Zacks: Brokerages Set $60.00 Target Price for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $60.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

IBA opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

