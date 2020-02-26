Zacks: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Given $19.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

