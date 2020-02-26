Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.25

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.25 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.25 ($1.07), with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.08).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -406.25.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.