-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

