11,823 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $96.58 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.09%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

