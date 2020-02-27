1,202 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $4,117,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $847.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $881.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $829.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.43 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,768 shares of company stock valued at $378,054,133. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

