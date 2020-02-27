14,423 Shares in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in 58.com during the third quarter worth about $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in 58.com by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,331,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in 58.com by 231.9% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after buying an additional 503,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WUBA shares. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.

58.com stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

