$150.75 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post sales of $150.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $124.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $633.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.00 million to $635.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,639.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $825.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

