1,934 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.10.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $632.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $679.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.