25,372 Shares in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

