2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 508,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.68% of 2U worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U Inc has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.