326,520 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJK. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 262,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

