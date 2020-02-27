5,088 Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,548,420 shares of company stock valued at $221,110,881 over the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

