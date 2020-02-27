9,767 Shares in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

