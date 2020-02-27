A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 30th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Decherd bought 127,844 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $340,065.04. Also, CEO Robert W. Decherd bought 720,399 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,226,253 shares of company stock worth $3,558,403 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. H. Belo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. H. Belo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in A. H. Belo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A. H. Belo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHC stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. A. H. Belo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

