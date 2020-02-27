Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

AAN opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

