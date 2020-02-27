Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Up 20%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) rose 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 14,371,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,494% from the average daily volume of 901,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

