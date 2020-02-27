ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.