Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 6%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85, 1,822,943 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,948,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advaxis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 403,183 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,480,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.