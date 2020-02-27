Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.02. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 7,755,677 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

