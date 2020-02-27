Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.20

News headlines about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ACDVF stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

