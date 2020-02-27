Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €8.85 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AF. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.13 ($12.94).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF stock opened at €7.95 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.17 and a 200-day moving average of €9.87. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.