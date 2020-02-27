Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.48 ($12.19).

AIXA stock opened at €9.37 ($10.90) on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.29.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

