AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. AlarmCom reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of ALRM opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

