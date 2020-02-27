AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Trading Up 7.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.03, approximately 1,487,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 378,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 9.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

About AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.