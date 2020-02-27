Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.87 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $255,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

