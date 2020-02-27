Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alimentation Couche-Tard earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

