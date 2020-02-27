Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Position Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth $740,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Allergan by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $193.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $179.50. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

