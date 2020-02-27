Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,390.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $955.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

